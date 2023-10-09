Barely four days after the release of the abducted Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism in Benue State, Mathew Abo, gunmen have once again abducted the nephew of the acting chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ortim Iorhemba.

Ortim, according to an eyewitness, had gone to watch a football match on Sunday night and was trailed back home, where his abductors whisked him away.

The eyewitness, who is close to the family, said that the man was kidnapped in the presence of his wife and mother.

“Ortim combines driving with farming. He was kidnapped around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Tse Digenyi in the state’s Mbaterem council ward in Ukum LGA.”

The acting chairman of SUBEB, William Yamman, confirmed the kidnapping of his nephew.

He said, “I am the one following Ortim’s father (uncle). It is true he was kidnapped yesterday (Sunday) in the presence of his wife, mother, and children.”

“He went to watch a football match. On return, the people trailed him from there and asked him to fuel his bike, with which they took him away.”

The SUBEB boss mentioned that the abductors had yet to contact any of the family members and added that the matter was only reported to the Governor’s Special Assistant on Security.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive the report.

It will be recalled that the State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Matthew Abo, was kidnapped in Zaki Biam, the same Ukum local government area of the state, a few weeks ago.

He was only released last Thursday after 11 days in kidnappers’ den.





