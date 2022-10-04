Police arraign killers of Osun APC chieftain

Four suspected kidnappers were on Tuesday arraigned before a magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital for involving in the kidnap and killing of a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kazeem Alli, a few weeks ago in Ikire.

It will be recalled that the deceased was the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Apomu branch, Isokan Local Government Council Area of the state before being abducted and later killed by his abductors.

The abductors who are Fatai Owolabi, 60; Akinola Isiaka, 59; Semiu Agbeyangi, 59; and Arimiyau Abiola, 39 and were arraigned before the court for alleged kidnap and murder.

The criminals who perpetrated the act on August 20, 2022, at about 8:45 am, at Oke-Afa, Apomu, Osun State, according to the charge read against them, did unlawfully kidnap, “one Kazeem Alli to (an) unknown destination in a manner as to prevent any person entitled to have access to him from discovering the place where he was imprisoned.”

Police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, said that the accused persons committed offences contrary to and punishable under sections 324, 319 (1), 516 and 364 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused lawyer, J. Akano prayed the court to transfer the accused persons to Apomu court, the jurisdiction within which the offence was said to have been committed.

The magistrate, A.K Ajala ordered that the defendants should be remanded in police custody pending the period of the court hearing on the case

He however said that the case would be transferred to a court in Apomu.

