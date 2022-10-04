6 shops burnt as black market diesel outlet goes up in flames in Calabar

A shop where diesel is sold on the black market has been gutted by fire leaving a total of six shops burnt at Harbor, in Calabar.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 3 pm.

Although the cause of the fire was not ascertained yet at the time of this report, shop owners and eyewitnesses said it originated from a nearby black market shop trading diesel at about 3 pm.

Unfortunately, Point of Sale (POS), mechanic, phone charging, and injector shops are among those that were razed before firefighters from the Federal Fire Service, Calabar, arrived at the scene of the incident.

Some of the traders lamented that there had been increasing cases of fire outbreaks in Calabar recent, and called for concrete efforts to mitigate the reoccurrence of such.

“If you have been listening to the news you may have noticed that the rate of fire outbreaks in Calabar nowadays is taking a serious dimension, we need to put our heads together and look at it to avoid these types of tragedies,” Donatus a shop owner said.

Mrs Agnes, a food vendor, explained that “we saw a fire burning from that shop in front so people started shouting some were running, these thing is becoming too frequent in Calabar, may God help us,” she said.

Some eyewitnesses expressed empathy towards the traders whose shops were burnt, while others blamed the diesel seller for the inferno.

