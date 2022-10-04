Four men, aged 41, 48, 49, 50 escape jungle justice after stealing bottles of alcoholic drinks inside Lagos supermarket

Police operatives attached to Surulere Division have rescued one Babatunde Ogunsemi ‘m’ aged 48, Olatunde Ayinde ‘m’ aged 50, Oludare Olusegun ‘m’ aged 49 and Sunday Ebifega ‘m’ aged 41 from a mob for allegedly shoplifting at a supermarket in Surulere, Lagos.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, on Tuesday, said that the suspects were rescued in Surulere but arrested for theft.

“The suspects were rescued and thereafter arrested following swift deployment of officers after receipt of a distress call from members of the community about the mob action. The syndicate had ventured into a supermarket, attempted to steal before they were caught.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were once captured on CCTV on 01/09/2022 shoplifting six bottles of Martell Blue swift cognac from the same supermarket.

“One of the suspects, Sunday, had been previously charged to court in 2021 for shoplifting.”

The Lagos police spokesperson also said that “Suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.”

