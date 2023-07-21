The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has urged the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, AIG Sadiq I Abubakar, not to admit cadets without psychological correctness into the institution of higher learning, designed especially for the intellectual and physical training of police officers.

This is just as the Emir of Kano said that certificates and paper qualifications are not enough to measure those eligible to be admitted into the police academy, considering the kind of services policemen and officers render to society.

Alhaji Bayero, who made the assertion on Friday during a courtesy call by the Commandant and his management team at his palace, insisted that prospective police officers should be screened for mental and psychological stability before being admitted into the Force, especially those passing through the Academy.

The Emir, who is the chairman of the Kano State Council of Emirs, charged the Commandant to “always verify the character and conduct of police cadets before offering them admission into the academy.”

He added that “The measure has become necessary in order to ensure that only cadets with good conduct are enlisted into the Police force, so as not to aggravate the volatile security situation in the country.”

He disclosed that the Palace has designed modalities for verifying the character and habits of candidates seeking admission into the Academy who desire to be recommended by the Palace.

He said the Palace thoroughly screens such candidates before recommending them for admission into the Academy.

In his remarks, the Commandant, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, stated that his management team visited the Palace to seek the Emir’s blessings and prayers for the growth and development of the Academy.

The Commandant, who said that discipline and sanity are part of the watchwords of the Academy, promised that the institution will always ensure that those gaining admission into the Academy are of good conduct.

He also took the opportunity to commiserate with Emir Aminu Ado Bayero over the death of Shiekh Abubakar Imam Galandanchi, in-law to his younger brother, the Emir of Bichi, His Highness, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

