As part of activities marking the birthday of the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has paid for the fine of four inmates convicted for various offences.

He also gave food to all the 1,500 inmates at the Ibara Correctional Centre, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, and also presented football kits such as two sets of Jerseys and football sanitary materials to them.

The four inmates that he paid for to regain their freedom are Dare Lawal, Damilola Opebi, Shina Oyebola and Oluwasegun Ayobami. He also presented gifts to the best-behaved male and female inmates, they are Olaniyi Ogunjimi and Jimoh Lateefat respectively.

Speaking on why he decided to come and celebrate with the inmates, Ajadi said it is necessary to also make them feel that life does not end in that confinement and the need to feed them with words of hope.

He said most of the inmates are youths, who still have much to contribute to the development of Nigeria, hence, advising Nigerian youths to move away from any social vice that can bring them to the correctional centre.

The Ogun NNPP guber candidate used the occasion to call on Nigerian youths to be more focused and shun all forms of social vices to build a better future.

Ajadi maintained that the greatest bane to the nation’s economic and social greatness is the absence of productive youths, adding that Nigeria needs vibrant and dedicated youths to grow.

He pointed out that youth empowerment and job creation must be an integral focus of the government both at the state and federal levels.

According to him: “Our youths must be forthright and think outside the box for the purpose of contributing their quota to the development of our nation and make it an enviable entity amongst the comity of nations.

“Young people must be conscious of the inherent danger in social vices, such as drug abuse, cultism, internet fraud among others and permanently shun it.

”It is obvious that Nigeria needs vibrant and productive youths to grow and advance on all fronts. This present trend of social anomalies among our youths is indeed alarming.

“Government must work tirelessly to continue to support our teeming youths with an array of economic interventions and programmes.”

