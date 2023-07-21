A Socio-cultural Group, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has raised alarm over the refusal of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arraign suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele days after filing pump action possession charge against him.

A High Court sitting in Abuja had last week ordered DSS to immediately release Emefiele from detention.

The presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, gave the order after hearing the arguments of all parties in the matter.

Justice Hamza Muazu in his ruling observed that detention, no matter how short, is a breach of fundamental rights but it must be determined whether detention is legal or illegal and gave the respondent one week to charge the applicant to court or release him.

Reacting, Arewa Youths in a statement signed by its convener, Kabiru Yusuf, wondered why the DSS is still delaying arraignment of the embattled suspended CBN Governor.

Yusuf lamented that the secret police is delaying as a ploy to keep Emefiele in custody rather than obey court order.

They insisted that the DSS has nothing against Emefiele, hence why they are not forthcoming with the arraignment, adding that Emefiele’s only crime was initiating several good policies that have been beneficial to Nigerians.

The group tasked the DSS to either obey and respect the rule of law by releasing Emefiele or arraign him immediately to let Nigerians know what crime he committed, other than their baseless trumped-up charges.