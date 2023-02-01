Communication giant, Pointek has been applauded, for keeping the pace and still climbing the ladder of success in a competitive Industry.

One of Nigeria’s Tech Expert, Ogunsanya Ademola gave the hint, when he spoke at a summit, organized for telecommunications giants in Lagos.

According to him, I’m delighted that years after I saw this company growing, it has not failed, and it hasn’t lowered its standard.

When I hear people talk about it positively, in the telecommunications industry, I get delighted, because I can tell its story.

If you see our Industry, it is highly competitive, and only the best survives, because, the clients determine our business.

If you do well for one Client, he tells your story to another person, on how good your service is, and I think that’s how Pointek grew to become a success story, he concluded