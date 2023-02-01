Adeleke approves payment of welfare packages, salary arrears, pension of workers

On Wednesday, Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, approved payment of welfare packages, arrears of half salaries, Contributory Pensioners, and others for active, retired workers in Osun.

This was made known in a letter signed by K.N. Akintola on behalf of the state Head of Service, and our reporter obtained a copy in Osogbo.

According to the letter, the governor also directed immediate payment of half-salary salaries for January 2016 and subsequent payment of half-salary salaries once a quarter beginning with the second quarter of the year 2023.

Adeleke instructed the payment of ‘arrears of half salaries to Contributory Pensioners (State and Local) who have not received their bonds with effect from February 2023.”

He added, ” Payment of four (4) months outstanding deductions (May and June 2019, February 2020, and October 2022) starting with the immediate payment of the May 2019 deduction and the other three (3) monthly deductions at once per quarter; and cash backing of 2019 to 2022 promotion exercises”.