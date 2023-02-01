Makinde flags off 48km Ido-Eruwa road reconstruction

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, flagged off the reconstruction of the 48-kilometers Ido-Eruwa Road.

The Ido-Eruwa Road, according to Makinde, is to be completed in 12 months.

Noting that his administration has linked Ibadan to Oke Ogun, Oke Ogun to Oyo, Oke Ogun to Ogbomoso and Ibarapa to Oke Ogun, he described the project as the only missing link left in his effort to link all the five geopolitical zones of the state.

He added that the flag off was in recognizing the economic importance of the road to Ibarapaland and Oyo State in general.

Makinde said: “The economic importance of this 48 kilometre stretch of road can’t be over-emphasised.

“If you look at the infrastructural blueprint of Oyo State, we promised to take our people from poverty to prosperity but we have to lay the foundation for it. And the major foundation is to link together all the zones we have in the state.

“We already started by linking Ibadan to Oke-Ogun. We have broken the back of the Oyo to Oke-Ogun zone project, which is still ongoing. We have started linking Ogbomoso to Iseyin as well. You know, Ibarapaland straddles Oke-Ogun and Ibadan zones. The linkage between Oke-Ogun from Iganna to Igangan to Tapa, Aiyete, Idere to Igbo-Ora, the work is ongoing right now as they have attained up to 60 per cent of that work.

“So, the only missing link is the one we are flagging off today, which is the link to Ibarapa with Ibadan zones. Once this is done, it means we have achieved success in linking all the entire zones in Oyo State together and the foundation for economic prosperity is laid.

“Well, this project is not new as different governments have promised to carry out the 48 kilometres stretch of road project. From 2007 to 2011, they wanted to do it but did not achieve it.

Earlier, the Asiwaju of Eruwa, Chief Olatunji Fadairo, appreciated the governor for flagging off the Ido-Eruwa Road, noting that the governor is not strange to Eruwa and that the people of the community would support his re-election so that he can complete the good works he started.