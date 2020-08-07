PlayStation 5 continues to support PS4 controllers

Sony says PlayStation 5 will continue to support some PS4 controllers/accessories.

Sony, in June 2020, announced an array of PlayStation 5 peripherals and accessories that will be launching soon. This announcement got many gamers wondering if existing PS4 peripherals will be compatible with PS5.

The issue of compatibility was addressed through a statement released on Monday. According to Sony, officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, platinum and gold wireless headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games. PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PlayStation 5. The PlayStation Camera for PS4 will also continue to work with PS5 for playing supported PS VR games as well. Although, it will require a PlayStation Camera adaptor that will be provided at no additional cost to PS VR users.

However, Sony stated that DualShock 4 will not work with PlayStation 5 games as they want PS5 games to take advantage of the new capabilities and features which include the features of DualSense wireless controller.

The most sensational features of DualSense wireless controller are the hepatic feedback and adaptive triggers which add a variety of powerful sensations that allow gamers to truly feel the tension of every action.