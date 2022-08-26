Plateau: Shendam youths protest planned installation of Chief, paralyse commercial activities

By  Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Commercial activities were paralysed on Friday in the Shendam local government area of Plateau as youths in their large number trooped out to protest against the planned installation of a chief in the Yelwa part of the council area.

It was gathered that the youths who got wind of the planned installation by the government trooped to the streets to frustrate the process and to register their displeasure over the issue.

One of the protesters who spoke with Nigerian on condition of anonymity disclosed the planned installation was done in secrecy without proper consultation with those considered stakeholders in the local government and Yelwa town in particular.

It was further learnt that roads linking Shendam town to Yelwa and to the village of Governor Simon Bako Lalong in Ajikamai were blocked for several hours until the intervention of the authority of the local government authority and the security agencies.

The Chairman of the Council, Miskoom Alex Nantum who confirmed the incident said the protest was a result of the planned installation of a chief adding that the exercise has been put on hold to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

He added shops and other business premises in Shendam town and other business premises were ordered to be closed to prevent a replica of Endsars where hoodlums looted people’s properties.

The Chairman who said normalcy has been restored to the affected part of the council implored the people to go about their normal activities adding that the government will look into the matter.

When contacted by the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Alfred Alabo said men of the State Police Command have been deployed to the affected area.

