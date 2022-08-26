Bauchi Police neutralise 2 suspected kidnappers, arrest 7 others, rescue 2 victims

Bauchi State Police Command in continuation of its tackling crime and criminality in the state have arrested seven suspected kidnappers, neutralised two and injured one who has been terrorising residents of Alkaleri LGA of the State and rescued two kidnapped victims.

A statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that on 14th August 2022 “at about 2030 hrs, a joint team of Police operatives in conjunction with a local vigilante group led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Maina-Maji Divisional Headquarters, swiftly raided a suspected kidnapper’s hideout, neutralised two suspected kidnappers and arrested the suspects.

“Those arrested are Ali Ibrahim aged 20 years, Manu Abdullahi aged 30 years, Damina Musa aged 22 years, Yusuf Mohammed aged 32 years, Buba Abdu aged 25 years and Buba Sulaiman aged 22 years.

“Also arrested are Isah Manu aged 25 years, Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf age 46 years, Abdusalam (Deceased), Usman Alhaji Dadi (Deceased) aged 28 years, Kabiru Alhaji Sa’adu (recuperating) aged 26 years All of Yelwan Duguri area Alkaleri LGA.

“The two suspects were certified dead by a medical doctor while the operation led to the release of one Alhaji Samaila aged 70 years of Gayar Mukal village of Alkaleri LGA.

“Furthermore, four motorcycles were recovered as exhibits from the suspected kidnappers while during the investigations, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime.

“Equally, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda directed that the case be transferred to SCID for discreet investigation.”

In another development, in line with the community policing and intelligence-led policing, on 23/08/2022 at about 0030hrs, operatives of the Command acted on credible intelligence in conjunction with a local vigilante group swiftly swung into action and engaged suspected kidnappers at Durr village via Dass LGA Bauchi State.

Subsequently, the operatives succeeded in rescuing one Hussaina Mustapha Alias ‘Biyu’ aged 45 years of Durr village unhurt and reunited her with her family.

During the encounter, the suspected kidnappers took to their heels into the nearby bush and the Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

While commending the efforts of the Police operatives, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda equally encouraged members of the public to continue to dedicate themselves to sharing useful information with the Police.

