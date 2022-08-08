Plateau police arrest suspected mastermind of Jos jailbreak, 17 others

Plateau State Police Command has re-arrested one of the masterminds of the 2021 Jos prison jailbreak and 17 others for criminal activities ranging from kidnapping, conspiracy, trespass, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of fire arms among others.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, who stated this shortly after parading the suspects said operatives of the anti-kidnapping of the command re-arrested one Mohammed Ibrahim aged 39 years old who escaped from the lawful custody of the Jos Correctional Centre.

According to him, he was among the masterminds of the Jos Correctional Facility attack which took place on November 28, 2021, adding that the = suspect was confirmed to be in prison awaiting trial for an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping before the dastardly act.

“He was eventually re-arrested in the month of April 2022 in Wamba Area of Nasarawa State. He will be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Plateau State Command,” he contended.

The commissioner of police also disclosed that men of the Special Tactical Squad attached to the command through intelligence arrested one Haruna Hamisu for kidnapping.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to belonging to the wanted gang of kidnappers who have been intercepting, robbing and kidnapping motorists and their passengers along Jengre–Saminaka roads. He also disclosed that his gang is into trading of kidnapped victims with other superior terror groups who continue negotiating ransom after the trade.

“Based on the strength of this information, the Federal Investigation Bureau (FIB) Special Tactical Squad trailed the kidnappers to their hideouts in Kudaru Forest and arrested one Umaru Hassan aged 20 years, Rufai Hasimu aged 20 years and Adamu Ali, 21 years all of Igabi village of Jengre in Plateau State while other members of their gang escaped narrowly,” he pointed out.

Suspects of criminal intimidation and defilement, two separate suspected kidnappers, armed robbery, car thief, stolen vehicle, culpable homicide, illegal dealing in arms and ammunition, and recovery of Mark 4 Rifle with live ammunition were also paraded.

CP Onyeka said the vigorous fight against these forces has led to a bountiful harvest of criminals who took part in various crimes within the period under review such as kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.