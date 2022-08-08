Osun Assembly passes bill to upgrade College of Education, Ilesa to University

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye has passed the University of Ilesa, Osun State establishment Bill 2022 seeking, to upgrade the College to full fledge University of learning at plenary on Monday.

After the passage of the bill on the floor of the house, the speaker stated that “Now that the Bill has been passed into law, the Governor may appoint a working Committee to see to the making of the University anytime from now”.

The speaker commiserated with the Minority leader of the House, Hon. Kofoworola Adewunmi whose father’s house was touched over the weekend, preached place amongst political gladiators in the state saying, politics with bitterness must be eradicated in the country’s politics.

Owoeye however admonished youths in the state to ensure that the peace that the state is known for is not tampered with.

He said, “I want to charge our youths not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destabilization. Do not allow yourselves to be used for thuggery and brigandage, you must ensure that the peace that the state is known for remains.

“The peace enjoyed before and during the administration of Governor, Oyetola should be guarded for it not to erode the state.

“I want to charge parents to continue to guide and monitor their wards across the state so that youths will not be engaged in thuggery or anything that will disrupt the peace of the state on the alter of pedestal politics.”

On the passage of the University of Ilesa, Osun State establishment Bill 2022, the Speaker notes that “Now that the Bill has been passed into law, the Governor may appoint a working Committee to see to the making of the University anytime from now.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE