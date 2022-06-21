Plateau PDP governorship candidate names ex-lawmaker as running mate

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has named a former member of the State House of Assembly, Mrs Josephine Chundung Piyo, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

Speaking while unveiling his running mate at the State Secretariat of the party on Tuesday, Mutfwang said the decision to pick a running mate was a tough decision because of the array of qualified men and women to choose from.

“Ironically, it is a difficult one since it can only be one person! In making this decision, I have made far-reaching consultations with leaders of our party, stakeholders, and various caucuses before choosing my running mate in order to enhance the joint ticket going into the general elections.

“I made a commitment to giving a voice to the voiceless. I make bold to say that a critical segment of our society that is often neglected in leadership considerations is the women folk and yet they form a formidable percentage of our population. For me giving them a voice is a compelling necessity,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He described his running mate as a grassroots mobiliser, cosmopolitan politician and a loyal party woman, adding that she is expected to bring along with her a wealth of experience, having served Plateau State in various capacities.

Mutfwang appealed to party members across the seventeen local government areas of the state to join hands with the party in the task of winning the 2023 elections to enable the PDP to bring succour to the people of Plateau State.

The PDP candidate added since he won the primary he has been extending his hands of fellowship to other aspirants that contested with him, adding that quite a lot of stakeholders were consulted before arriving at the choice of Piyo was.





In his address, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Chris Hassan, said the duo of Muftwang and Piyo was a formidable team set to restore the lost glory of Plateau State under the APC-led administration.