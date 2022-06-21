E-passport launch: Aregbesola warns NIS officials to shun tendencies capable of jeopardising FG’s efforts

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, at the Launch of the Enhanced e-Passport and commissioning of the central passport production centre in Benin, Edo State, warned men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Edo State Command, to shun tendencies capable of jeopardising the Federal Government efforts in ensuring that Nigeria can procure travelling international passports seamlessly with.

The minister reiterated that the ministry under his watch would not spare the rod in dealing decisively with any officials of the service engaged in any illegal practices, noting that the ministry was more than committed to see that Nigerians seeking to obtain or renew their international passports “are treated with dignity, courtesy and respect the Kings and Queens they are in line with President Muhammadu Buhari desire to improve service delivery in the country.”

Aregbesola, who announced that the new centre would serve Edo and Delta States, said that in a bid to eliminate the issue of non-availability of passport booklets, the ministry had provided 10, 000 e-passports on the new are platform for applicants, adding that the ministry was committed to changing the perception of service delivery for the better.

“For our men who are quick to tell people that there are no passports just to exploit them, those who give unkind and harsh treatment to passport seekers will be dealt with henceforth.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge is very explicit to make life easy on getting a passport. President Buhari expressed concern, especially about those abroad who are finding it difficult to obtain passports. So what we are doing now is to remove all the hurdles. We have 10, 000 passports on this platform so every Nigerian desirous should be able to get it,” he stressed.

He further added that the enhanced e-passport “carries 25 additional security features and is rated to be among the best in the world in terms of durability and quality.”

The minister also commended President Buhari for his support in realising the reform in the agency, adding that work was in progress to completely digitalise the service.





On his part, the Acting Comptroller–General, NIS, Idris Jere, said with the unveiling in Edo, other states in South/South had migrated to the enhanced e-passport, adding that it is the latest in passport technology.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who accompanied the minister to the commissioning, said the unveiling would bring relief to passport seekers and ease the application process.

To support the agency, Governor Obaseki promised to complete the Immigration office in Auchi within six months of receiving the design for the building by the NIS.

He said the state government would join the ministry in fighting touting in passport applications, just as he commended the ministry for the foresight.

