Plateau NLC shuns govt entreaties to shelf protest

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Plateau State chapter on Tuesday shun all entreaties by the State Government and security agencies to shelf its plan to join the protest in solidarity with the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Plateau State Government in a statement signed by the State Commissioner of information, Dan Majang on Monday had warned its workers against taking part in the protest.

It reminded them that the ban on any form of procession under whatever guise is still in force in Plateau State adding that Government will not fold its arms and watch the hard-earned peace currently being enjoyed across the State jeopardized in an event that such solidarity protest is hijacked by hoodlums for pecuniary and other negative purposes

However, members of NLC in the state and other affiliate bodies on Tuesday in their large numbers trooped out to take part in the solidarity protest despite the early threats by the state government and Plateau State Police Command.

The workers marched from the State Secretariat junction to the State House of Assembly where they were received by the Speaker, Hon Yakubu Jack Sanda and other members of the Assembly.

The State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Eugene Manji expressed dismay at the federal government’s paralysis and reluctance to take necessary steps that could lead to the peaceful resolution of the issues in dispute and extension end of the strike.

Comrade Manji who accused the federal government of planning to kill tertiary education in the country said the country is at a standstill because of the posture of the government towards the educational sector in the county.

He added that it is the responsibility of the government to fund education adding that any attempt to introduce tuition fees would be resisted.

In his response the Speaker, of Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Yakubu Sanda said House will join forces with the government towards an amicable resolution of the impasse.

