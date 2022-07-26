Corps member donates wheelchairs, canes to people with disabilities in Bauchi

A Corps member serving in Bauchi state, Dalis Dakum, has donated 30 wheelchairs and 50 white canes to people with disabilities in the state as part of her Community Development Service (CDS) project.

Speaking during the distribution of the items at Yelwa Labourer a suburb of the Bauchi metropolis on Tuesday, the Corps member explained that the gesture was borne out of her passion to help the physically challenged people in order to give them a sense of belonging.

Dalis Dakum however affirmed that the items were not given to encourage street begging, but rather to aid their movements while engaging in productive activities.

According to her, “I see the suffering whenever I see one passing, so I decided to put a smile on their faces through my Community Development Service project,”

The 2022 Batch B stream II Corps member with code number BA/21B/3194 is serving at General Hassan Unity College, Yelwa Labourer, Bauchi.

She revealed that some Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) contributed to the success of the project.

She particularly appreciated Mr Ayuba Burki, the Chief Executive Officer, Beautiful Gate People Handicap Home, Jos, for the great assistance rendered in the procurement of the hand-powered tricycles and white canes.

She added that the white canes were to allow the users to scan their surroundings for obstacles or orientation marks and also helpful for onlookers in identifying the user as blind or visually impaired and taking appropriate care.

“I would like to urge the beneficiaries not to give up on life and aspire for whatever they would like to be. Whatever your dreams are in spite of your disability, you can still achieve them because there is ability in disability,” she said.

Earlier, Bauchi State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said that the Corps member had fulfilled one of the cardinal obligations of the scheme by carrying out the project.

Namadi Abubakar, who promised that the name of the corps member would be written in the good book of record of NYSC, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the equipment for the purposes they were meant for.

In his vote of thanks, Malam Abdullahi Pali, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, appreciated the corps member for the kind gesture.

Abdullahi Pali, who prayed to God to grant her all her heart desires and protect her against whatever she is afraid of, called on other corps members as well as community leaders to emulate her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE