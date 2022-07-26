NLC vows to shut down Nigeria if FG fails to attend to ASUU, SSANU, others’ agitations

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ogun State Council, has vowed to join the national leadership of the Union in shutting down the country if the federal government failed to resolve all the issues surrounding the ongoing strike actions embarked on by various unions in the nation’s public universities.

Members of the NLC gathered at the state secretariat as early as 7.00 am to carry out the protest held simultaneously across the states of the federation.

They moved from the secretariat located along MKO Abiola Way in Abeokuta, the state capital to Iyana Mortuary, Kuto bridge area and terminated the protest at the Governor’s Office, Oke -Mosan, where they presented a letter to the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

The State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, while addressing newsmen said that the federal government had not adequately funded public universities in the country.

“This protest is just a warning to the federal government to address all the agitations of various unions of the nation’s ivory towers. They have succeeded in killing primary and secondary education, and now with the intent of killing public universities attended by children of the masses.

“Their children are not schooling in Nigeria. They sent them abroad to study and they have been successful in approving private universities. We are saying by this protest that enough is enough. We are no longer going to sit on the fence and watch them collapsing the education sector.”