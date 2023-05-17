The death toll from Tuesday’s attack at two communities, Fungzai and Kubwat, in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State has risen to 57, while the victims were given mass burials in batches on Wednesday.

Recall that gunmen on Tuesday in large numbers swooped on the two communities and snuffed the lives out of many inhabitants, mostly women and children, in barbaric ways. Those who sustained fatal injuries are still receiving treatment in various hospitals within the local government area.

A source close to the local government revealed that in the reprisal attacks that followed, many houses were burned while villages were equally sacked, forcing the inhabitants to relocate to the council headquarters.

The source further disclosed that apart from the two communities earlier attacked, the gunmen also attacked other villages within the local government while fleeing after the dastardly operations.

A local government official who craved anonymity told the Nigerian Tribune that 30 of the victims from Fungzai were given mass burial, another batch of 22 in Kubwat in the early hours of Wednesday, and five who died while receiving treatment in the early hours of today were also given mass burial at about 3:00 pm.

The 57 victims of the attack were given a mass burial amidst tears by relatives and members of the community who gathered to witness the funeral service.

The residents call on the security agencies and the government to urgently stop the lingering insecurity in the local government and other parts of the state.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Chairman of Mangu local government, Hon. Minister Dabut, who confirmed that over 50 people were given mass burials on Wednesday, said despite interventions from the security agencies, killings are still going on in different parts of the local government.

“The calamity from this unfortunate incident is alarming. As I am talking to you, an attack is still going on in some parts of this council. Since the 15th of this month, it has been one attack or another. Many have been rendered homeless; there are many orphans and widows; and quite a lot of people have been displaced.

“We want the federal government, state governments, and security agencies to come to our aid; our people are being killed daily Today alone, over 50 people were given a mass burial, and many more are still missing.

“I am therefore crying out for help; this is a genocide; this is an unprovoked attack; it cannot be linked to anything. Apart from the 57 that were given a mass burial, some people buried their loved ones quietly,” he said





Meanwhile, those displaced in various villages and communities within the local government are presently taking refuge in the council headquarters and palaces of district heads and traditional rulers in the area.

