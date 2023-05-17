For the second consecutive time, the Presidential Election Petition Court has adjourned the case between Peter Obi of Labour Party and All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, to Friday, May 19, 2023.
For the second consecutive time, the Presidential Election Petition Court has adjourned the case between Peter Obi of Labour Party and All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, to Friday, May 19, 2023.
© 2023 Tribune Online, an online publication of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc. All Rights Reserved.
Discussion about this post