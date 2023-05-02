Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) has said it is targeting a total of N26 billion as its internally generated revenue (IGR) for the 2023 fiscal year, even as it declared that the agency is embarking on tax education to sensitise the people on the importance and benefits of paying their taxes.

The Chairman of the PSIRS, Mr Dashe Arlay, who stated this at a press briefing in Jos on Tuesday, said with this scenario, it is practically impossible to take those who did not comply with the tax administration in the state to court.

According to him, that is why the PSIRS is laying more emphasis on tax education and teaching them the benefits and importance of paying their taxes when due.

“We cannot take all defaulters to court; they are just too many. That is why we are emphasizing tax education to enlighten citizens of the state on the importance and benefits of paying their taxes. But there are people we have taken to court, but certainly, we cannot take every defaulter to court,” he said.

The Chairman of the Service further disclosed that the PSIRS has adopted several strategies as well as the motivation of staff to achieve the target set for the year 2023, adding that the agency has so far

generated seven billion naira in revenue between January and March this year.

“And with 7 billion generated from January to March 2023, we are hopeful that we will meet the IGR target of N 26 billion for the year 2023.

Since the inception of the present administration in 2015, from 2015 to 2021, PSIRS generated 20 billion yearly as revenue, while the 2022 fiscal year was 16 billion due to some challenges in revenue collection.

But this year, 2023, within three months, we have generated 7 billion, and by the grace of God, we have a target of 26 billion to achieve for the 2023 fiscal year’.

He urged the people to cooperate with the agency to enable it to meet its obligations while assuring that a post-election strategy will be developed to ensure effective revenue collection, adding that Plateau State is not doing badly in terms of revenue performance in the state.

He assured that the agency will put in mechanisms to ensure there is enforcement that will encourage taxpayers to pay. Adding the PSIRS is working hard to achieve the best result for the state.

