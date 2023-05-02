Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Police Command, has killed one kidnap suspect and arrested three others during a gun duel in Delta.

Neutralised during the gun duel was Felix also known as “OBJ,” while the three other suspects arrested with varying degrees of bullet injuries were Stephen Precious, 19, Godstime Sunday, 28, and Apene Prince, 28.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Tuesday, said the arrest was made on Sunday, April 30 following reports of kidnapping and armed robbery operations in Ughelli, Warri and environs.

According to him, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations), DCP Johnson Adenola, had mandated all Divisional Police Officers in the Command to gather intelligence and ensure that the ugly trend was nipped in the bud.

“In compliance with this directive, on 30/04/2023 at about 1300hrs, acting on information received via intelligence gathered on an armed robbery gang that snatched one AK47 rifle from a police officer and also allegedly kidnapped and murdered one Godspower Emmanuel after collecting four hundred thousand naira (#400,000) ransom were sited at a hotel in Agbarho.

“The DPO Ovwian Aladja Division, CSP Aliyu Shaba mobilized and led detectives to the area in search of them.

“While the search was ongoing, the suspects sighted the policemen from hiding and opened fire, which the police equally responded,” he disclosed.

Edafe further revealed that items recovered from the hoodlums included one AK 47 rifle with breech no. 19617, 18 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one English double barrel gun, 11 Android phones, two button phones, one long knife and one suspected stolen white colour GLK Mercedes Benz with Reg. No YAB 733 BK, two bottles of codeine and two wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE