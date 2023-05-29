“Our plans are audacious, and our programmes will be transformative, but the smooth execution of these plans and programmes is predicated on peace. This is because development can only exist where peaceful coexistence thrives. It is an undeniable fact that much blood has been shed on the Plateau for close to two decades now which has affected the pace at which has retarded the pace of our development”

The Governor, therefore, commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones over these years and especially the families in Riyom, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, and more recently, Mangu, where over 100 innocent souls who were brutally murdered in their sleep by the most recent premeditated attacks.

According to him, the genocidal attacks of the last couple of years suffered by many communities across the whole state have justifiably left deep wounds and trauma on several widows, orphans, relations, and friends.

“This has, in turn, bred hate, mutual suspicion, misplaced anger on innocent passersby, and so-called reprisal attacks. Unfortunately, this has opened the door for those who dislike our unity and prosperity to label us as hateful and unaccommodating when indeed, our people are the victims. The time has come, and the Time is Now when we MUST say, enough is enough.

“We must break this vicious circle of hate and attacks and refuse to allow people to brand us negatively. That is not who we are. I make bold to say that no other community of people is as accommodating and welcoming as the people of Plateau. All we ask for is that those who live within the borders of Plateau must agree to live with us in peace and with the utmost respect for our values and traditions.

“This is the new orientation we must strive to project in the days ahead, which is that everyone who loves Plateau and especially anyone who lives within her borders is my brother/sister irrespective of tongue or creed. May the Lord Almighty fill our hearts with this understanding and baptise us into this spirit. Amen”.

The Governor called on all those who truly love Plateau to embrace peace and look out for the well-being of one another and enjoined the people of Plateau to let go of the hate and distrust of the past and embrace the brotherliness that the state is known for.

He said:” We must learn from Rwanda; despite the crises and internal wars that engulfed the country in the past, it has turned itself around to become peaceful, prosperous, and a choice destination in Africa. However, we know that there are persons who do not seek the welfare of Plateau.

“They preach and fan the embers of hatred. They stood by unconcerned when our people were murdered in cold blood. They even callously labeled such genocide as a ‘farmers /herders clash’ to the chagrin of the whole world. In the spirit of the new Plateau, we shall give them an opportunity to repent and redeem themselves. If they fail, God will give us the wisdom to isolate and make them unworthy of recognition in the new Plateau we have embarked on building!”

He, however sound a note of warning to those who have converted the waves of attacks as excuses for committing crime by stealing or sometimes putting innocent persons in jeopardy in the name of revenge to know that this would no longer be tolerated.

Governor Muftwang further assured that the government under his watch will be committed to peaceful coexistence and will work assiduously to secure the boundaries of Plateau State.