Bauchi State Government through the World Bank-assisted Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACRESAL) Project is set to provide Water Sources for the benefit of thousands of beneficiaries as well as their animals across the state.

The water will also boost the agricultural activities of the people in addition to curtailing the lingering farmers-herders clashes.

This was made known when the State Coordinator of the Project, Dr Ibrahim Kabir led the World Bank officials, ACReSAL Team, Federal MDAs as well as State Project Management Unit on a courtesy visit to the District Head of Galambi, Alhaji Shehu Adamu Jumba, the Danlawal of Bauchi at his Palace in Kangere.

In his opening remarks, the Coordinator informed the gathering that, the project is a six years world Bank assisted projects targets to resolve lingering issues around Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, with the objective of reclaiming one million hectares of degraded land in the Nineteen Northern States and the FCT.

He added that the entourage, a delegation from the World Bank, Federal MDAs and the FPMU were at the palace to interact with the royal father as well as the community members on the proposed Water Project aimed at ameliorating the suffering of the people of the area for easy assessing portable drinking water and that of their animals calling for them to give the project all the necessary support for the successful implementation to achieve the target objectives.

The TTL, Dr Joy Agene Iganya while interacting with the women, said that the project will provide livelihood support activities for them to be financially independent to be able to send their children to school, calling on the women to grasp the opportunity for a better tomorrow.

In his comment while at the district head’s palace, the National Project Coordinator, Dr Abdulhamid Umar urged for the total support of the people to ensure sustainability when the project is implemented.

In his speech, the District Head, Alhaji Shehu Adamu Jumba thanked the delegation for finding his district worthy of this visit and the intervention and promised to provide all the needed support for the overall objectives of the project.

In appreciation of the visit also, the District Head turbaned both the TTL Dr Joy Agene Iganya and the National Project Coordinator Dr Abdulhamid Umar as Shugaban Matar Kasar Galambi and Sarkin Dajin Kasar Galambi respectively.

