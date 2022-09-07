PKGlobal empowers widows, underprivileged, others in Delta

Widows, single mothers, among other underprivileged in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, have been empowered by a United States of America-based ministries.

The gesture coming from Christ Ignite International Ministries, Houston Texas, USA, through its global outreach, PK Global Ministries saw the recipients smiling home with assorted foodstuffs, including rice, beans, yams, noodles, vegetable oil, among others while cash gifts and clothing materials were not left out.

Speaking at the empowerment programme which took place in Ughelli, Prophet Kenneth Okojie, said the outreach was concerned about giving, especially to the needy in Africa and elsewhere as part of the mission’s vision.

“So, I understand that we don’t have the ministry to only pray and preach to people, but we also have the ministry of giving to people. This is the third time we are doing this in this ministry. We are pretty much concerned about Africa because I am an African. We also concerned about Nigeria because I am from Nigeria,” Okojie said.

According to him, life generally has been hard for a lot of people in the country, stressing that it was only God that promises a bright and better future for mankind.

He said through the PKGlobal Ministries they have been able to do a lot of things in the life of people in Africa.

Okojie therefore called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the global outreach so that the mission will continue to be a blessing to other people.

On his part, Rev Dr Godwin Okon, Founder and General Overseer of God’s Will Deliverance Ministry International Incorporated, Ughelli, said the programme was all about showing love to the public and showing commitment to Christianity.

He said the essence of the programme was to encourage other members of the society to come back to serving God, noting that Jesus Christ did the same thing while he was on earth.

He urged other men of God to always care for their members and members of the public, adding that this will cushion the effect of the economy on them.

Beneficiaries widows expressed joy for the items they received, saying it would go a long way to cushion the effect of the hard times.

The Ughelli monarch thanked them for the visit, saying that he was proud of what PK Global Ministries was doing in the life of the people of Ughelli kingdom.

