Pilots, aircraft engineers support withdrawal of extension services to sunset airports

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), has thrown its weight behind the decision of the Federal Government to withdraw flight extension requests to airlines that operate at sunrise and sunset airports.

The decision to stop flight extension requests to airlines by the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) according to the president of NAAPE, Mr Abednego Galadima was a step in the right direction.

While insisting that inasmuch as the decision was based on security and safety, Galadima declared that the decision could not be compromised.

He, however, appealed to the key players in the sector, especially airline operators to adhere strictly to their schedules to avoid a crisis in their operations, stressing that once this was adhered to, disruption to service would be avoided.

His words: “If the intention is based on safety and security of airlines and persons, it is not out of place. I don’t think the intention is to short-change the airlines. I will only advise the airlines to ensure that they adhere strictly to their schedules instead of asking for an extension by FAAN and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). As you know, safety and security are our top priority in the industry and can’t be compromised.”

This came just as the association has presented an ‘Excellence Service Award’ to Green Africa Airways for its excellent service delivery since it commenced flight services about a year ago.

Galadima attributed the presentation of the award to Green Africa Airways to its impressive business plans saying: “The business plans of Green African Airways are well caught out. They have operated for a year and this has been very smooth without so much complaint from the air travellers. More so, our members at NAAPE are really happy with their performance.

“The award is a way of encouraging them to do better in terms of service delivery. So, we feel we should recognise them and appreciate such an excellent performance by them. What we need to understand is that unionism is a creation of law, it is not an optional thing, but being a member is voluntary. As you know, most of the pilots and engineers at Green African Airways are not new in the industry. Most of them have been our members. It is just that they just migrated to that organization.”

Speaking on the awaited national carrier, Galadima urged the Federal Government to adopt the Emirates Airlines’ model, stating that if well-executed; the Nigerian public would be the utmost beneficiary of the Nigeria Air project.

