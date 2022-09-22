FG urged to withdraw case against ASUU

To hasten an end to the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Founder, Christ Apostolic Church Mountain of Mercy, Prophet Moses Aladeolu, has called on the Federal Government to withdraw the court case against the ASUU.

Contained in his monthly message, Aladeolu premised his call on the need to protect the future of affected students and enhance the Nigerian education sector.

Aladeolu bemoaned that the impasse had not only bastardised the education sector but also increased the economic hardship, especially in those areas where universities are located.

Among other recommendations, he urged the Federal Government to set up an endowment to generate funds to address tertiary institutions’ development and demands in Nigeria.

The cleric also admonished Nigerians to support ASUU’s yearnings through financial donations for the upliftment of tertiary education in the country.

While expressing hope that an end to that ASUU strike is near, Aladeolu prayed that the Federal Government be sincere to prevent further strike actions in the nation’s education sector.

