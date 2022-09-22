FRSC, police, Army, VIO, OYRTMA decry high number of road accidents

Traffic safety and security agencies have decried that despite several road safety campaigns, there continues to be a high number of road accidents in the country every year.

Referencing statistics, they bemoaned that human factors to include over speeding, driving one-way, recklessness, negligence, carefree attitude were mostly responsible for accidents.

They also identified flagrant use of phones while driving, tyre violations, road obstruction by commercial vehicle operators, disobedience of traffic lights, drunk driving, intentional abuse of road signs and failure to put their vehicles in good shape.

The agencies had converged for the flag off of the Oyo 2022 Ember Months Campaign for private/commercial road users organised by the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), in Ibadan, on Thursday.

Agencies present at the event included the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), OYRTMA, the Nigeria police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), the Nigerian Army.

Speaking, the Oyo Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said the high number of road accidents is shown in 202 accidents which were recorded in the state between February and September with over 280 deaths.

Adebowale, represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Ojo, bemoaned that drivers intentionally flout traffic rules and get behind the wheels knowing their vehicles are not in good shape.

He also decried the penchant for people to take to recording accident scenes rather than rescuing accident victims.

In his address, Chairman, OYRTMA, Dr Akin Fagbemi, said the agency, more than ever, said its enforcement will be targeting traffic offenders, mechanically deficient vehicles, those who ply one-way, those who overload their vehicles with passengers and goods.





Fagbemi said OYRTMA will be mobilising 1,565 officers inclusive of adhoc staff and park managers to ensure enforcement of traffic rules.

Representing the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Aminu Chinade, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha warned against consumption of alcohol and driving, night travel, overspeeding, wrong parking and driving on one-way.

Oyo State Director of VIO, Mr James Ajayi, tasked road users to abide by road signs and traffic infrastructure and ensure that their vehicles are in good shape before putting them on the road.

Resource person at the event, Dr Raheem Adewale of The Polytechnic, Ibadan identified human, technical and economic factors as reasons for road accidents.

He urged drivers to respect traffic rules, think of their dependents and not lose their lives out of negligence.

In his remarks, deputy chairman, Park Management System (PMS), Mr Tajudeen Oyo, said it consistently sensitised drivers to check their vehicles and adhere to traffic rules.