PHOTOS: Kano police arrest 198 suspected robbers, kidnappers, fraudsters, thugs, others

The Kano State police command has confirmed the arrest of 198 suspects for major offences which include armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft, fraud, thuggery (Daba), drug abuse and others.

Disclosing this on Thursday while addressing pressmen at the State Police Headquarters Bompai Kano, the Commissioner of Police, Samaila Shu,’aibu Dikko, said the arrests were made in line with its fight against crimes and criminality.

According to him, “in our effort to effectively Police Kano State, we intensify community policing engagements, constant raids of criminal hideouts and black spots, intelligence-led and visibility policing, rapid response to distress calls, full adherence to the ethics of the force and synergy with sister security agencies and community policing stakeholders.”

Giving the breakdown, the CP disclosed that the suspects include 42 armed robbers, nine kidnappers, 16 fraudsters, and two human trafficking suspects.

Others are 27 motor vehicle and tricycle thieves, 12 suspected drug dealers and 92 suspected thugs (‘Yan Daba).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He however added that among items recovered are 25 rifles, including three AK-47s, one micro Uzi, one pistol, one pump action, ten locally-made pistols and nine dane guns and 12 motor vehicles

Also recovered are seven tricycles and three motorcycles, 122 knives and 96 other rod-made sharp weapons.

His words “I must appreciate the Kano State Government, the good people of the State, other security agencies, the Media, members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Liberty Organizations (CLOs), Special Constables, Vigilante Groups and our Community Policing Stakeholders for their prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation.”

The Command will continue to sustain the tempo in fighting all criminal activities in the State.

In case of emergencies, the Command can be contacted via; 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271 or log in to the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available on the Play Store.