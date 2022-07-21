FCMB, YEF train youths on entrepreneurship in Ibadan

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in partnership with Youth Empowerment Foundation (YEF) on Thursday engaged Oyo State youths on how to run a successful business and be self employed.

Speaking at the training, the Group Head, Corporate Affairs FCMB, Mr Diran Olojo said the programme was aimed at solving unemployment in the country and open the eyes of the youth to lucrative businesses.

Olojo said this is the fifth edition of the programme tagged ‘Empowered for the Future’ as FCMB has been in partnership with YEF since 2016.

“As an organization, we think beyond profit. Entrepreneurship is the way to go in changing the narrative around our business and our environment. That is why we are passionate about doing this as a responsible organisation.

“In this laudable agenda, we have been careful to entrepreneurs in different vocations in Nigeria and our idea in sponsoring this programme as a corporate institution from FCMB is to bring economic empowerment towards the corridor of Nigerian youths in different location in Nigeria, so as 2022 edition, we have run in Abuja and Lagos and this is third of its kind in Ibadan and hopefully, we extending to Port Harcourt, that cut across geographical locations in Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Our idea is to empower the youth in Nigeria so as to fill the gap of unemployment that looms in the nation and our idea is also to change the story in Nigeria and fill the gaps around the challenges that run in the economic situation of the country.

“We powered this programme with our sponsorship and we train these youths in 12 different vocational skills that cut across web-designing, hairdressing, web development among others,” Olojo said.

In her address, the Executive Secretary, Youth Empowerment Foundation (YEF), Mrs Iwalola Akin-Jimoh said the programme was aimed at passing knowledge unto the young ones through basic skills to run a successful business.

She said: “Currently, in Nigeria, there are several things that are going on, ASUU strike and you find out that they are not doing anything

“We feel that young people are supposed to be gainfully employed and gainfully engaged so that they can learn that not everybody can work in whilecolar company.”

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Adiboshi Catherine thanked both FCMB and YEF for putting the programme together in order to discharge knowledge to the young ones.





“I’m here to learn cakes and sugarcraft because that is my ambition and I am grateful to FCMB and YEF for this opportunity,” she said.