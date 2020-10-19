PHOTOS: Ibadan youths exploit #EndSARS protests, form tollgates

Some youths in Ibadan exploited the ongoing #EndSARS protests, on Monday, forming “toll gates” across streets and major roads where motorists had an option to part with some money to continue their movement or turn back.

From Challenge through Felele, Molete, Bode, Idi-Arere, Oja-Oba, Beere, Oje, Agodi gate, it was a field day for the youth who formed barricades at almost every 100 metres distance to extort car drivers and motorcyclists by collecting amounts ranging from N50 to N200.

Using tyres, traffic stands, planks, sticks, sacks of refuse picked from the medians, the youth effected their toll gates for several hours.

While motorists parted with money without evidence of payment in many other areas, the situation on the Felele-Olorunsogo road was such that motorists paid and got a sticker as evidence of payment.

Several owners of private vehicles left them at home as free movement was hindered for many hours as both #EndSARS protesters and other youths formed makeshift barricades on streets and roads of the state capital.

Owing to the various barricades around town, various operators of commercial vehicles also downed tools for hours, forcing various residents to trek long distances.

There was a high buildup of traffic in areas like Challenge, Molete, Apata, Sango, state secretariat, Akobo, Awolowo, Idi-Ape, Iwo Road, University of Ibadan road, Orita, New Garage and the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

As it has been over the course of the past days, a huge number of protesters stormed the state Secretariat, Challenge chanting #EndSARS and called on motorists who approached the barricade to join the ongoing protests so as to save the country for the sake of forthcoming generations.

Schools in some parts of Ibadan also closed earlier than usual as management called parents to come pick their children and wards.

