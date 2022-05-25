Petition against Dapo Abiodun didn’t emanate from us ― NANS Zone D

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West (Zone D) has described as falsehood an online report which allegedly indicated that NANS Zone D wrote a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The students said this was a total misrepresentation of the NANS Zone D position as such a petition could not have emanated from the students from the zone.

The students made the clarification in a statement jointly signed by Comrade Adegboye E. Olatunji, NANS Southwest Coordinator, Comrade Kehinde Damilola, Chairman, NANS Ogun JCC, Comrade Olusesi Tolulope, Chairman, NANS Lagos JCC, Comrade Omotosho Surprise, Chairman, NANS Ondo JCC and Comrade Adeleke Quadri Abidemi,

Chairman, NANS Oyo JCC.

The students frowned at the alleged petition which sought disqualification of Dapo Abiodun from seeking re-election in 2023 as Governor of Ogun State over “unfounded allegations”.

The statement read in part: “We have no reason to write any petition against the Governor, hence, the petition should be considered baseless and lacking credibility.

“We wish to state categorically that as the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the South West (Zone D) and Ogun State, in particular, we are pleased with the progressive way and manner in which Governor Dapo Abiodun has been governing and conducting the affairs of Ogun State with a special reference to the rate of the industrial revolution and the improvement in the Standard of Education in the State which was nothing to write home about at the assumption of office by Prince Dapo Abiodun as the Executive Governor of Ogun State.





“As the genuine student leaders of the association, we wish to advise all students to desist from making themselves available for political propaganda by politicians to rather invest their time in the productive venture.

“How can someone who claimed to be a student leader be less concerned about how to resolve the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike but jump at the call of any frustrated politician to be used as an agent of political propaganda and blackmail?

“As the leader of the NANS Zone D, we want to reiterate that these impostors are unknown to us either as members of NANS Zone D or as executive members in our zone.”

