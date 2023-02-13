Bola Badmus – Lagos

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday paid a visit to the Omole Phase 2, Lagos residence of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, and presented him the blueprint of the party, declaring that the document was all-inclusive, with a prominent focus on the unity of Nigeria as well as a robust economy.

The LP presidential standard bearer, who spoke for over an hour about the economic potentials of North and Southern Nigeria, insisting that the visit to the palace of Aare Onakakanfo was part of the ongoing consultation of his campaign train, said he had embraced restructuring as a component of his administration if elected as next president of Nigeria in the forthcoming poll.

According to him, his plans for the economy, tourism, security, agriculture and unity of Nigeria remain pivotal as a better way of salvaging Nigeria from the political quagmire.

Speaking further on the visit, Obi maintained that the visit to Iba Adams was a measure of respect to the stool and understanding of how best to solve Nigeria’s problems with an enduring blueprint, pointing out that prominent leaders like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark would not be supporting his ambition if it was all about money.

“There are others who can give billions to the elders and leaders of our country, but I have no money to give them. I have a strong desire to change the country and make Nigeria works for everybody.

“We have a project of a Nigerian where everybody is involved in the prospect of a great Nigeria.

“I said it here that Nigeria should hold me responsible for Nigeria’s turnaround. We will do things differently as president of this great nation,” he stated.

The LP chieftain gave insights into the prospects of how the Philippines was liberated, positing that

Nigeria can also be great with a leader with the people’s interest at heart if Vietnam, India and China with their huge populations had succeeded in ensuring food and human security.





This was just as he vowed to make Sambisa Forest an Agric village and also explore the tourism sector and address the spate of insecurity across the country.

“I will make Sambisa Forest an Agric village and also explore the tourism sector and address the spate of insecurity across the country,” he said.

Responding, the Yoruba generalissimo, Iba Adams pointed out that the visit was not an endorsement but a show of respect to the revered stool that had been in existence since 1587.

Adams further stated that he is a major player and stakeholder in Yoruba land and Nigeria as a whole, by virtue of his position, insisting that anybody that fails to respect the stool does so at his or her peril.

Iba Adams maintained that as the leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), the Global Convener of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) and other groups, there was a need to be consistent, even as he appreciated the LP Presidential Candidate’s gesture and respect for the revered stool of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, declaring that “it is a reflection of your understanding of Nigeria’s problems.

“I appreciate your gesture and respect for the revered stool of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land.

“You gave us short notice on your visit, I appreciate the fact that you kept to time. It is a show of your passion and dedication.

“Your respect for the stool of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is a reflection of your understanding of Nigeria’s problems.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, leader of the OPC and Global Convener of the OPU, we are neutral for now, however, we will discuss the issue at the various meetings of our stakeholders both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

“Anybody that wants to be the Nigerian president should restructure the country into federating units where each region will develop at their own pace.

“Our founding fathers agreed on an enduring template of federalism based on the Independence Constitution of 1960, but the military came and thwarted our polity by changing Federalism to Unitary System. After a year, there was a Civil War in 1967 and shortly thereafter, our living together was based on mutual suspicion.

“With all your beautiful ideas, if Nigeria is not restructured to regionalism, it will be very difficult to achieve,” Iba Adams said.

Speaking, Adams knocked a recent report that a particular candidate would be using the OPC as cannon fodder to disrupt Lagos and Yoruba land if a particular candidate lost the forthcoming poll, urging the Igbo not to exercise any fear while insisting that all Nigerians were in the best position to vote for any candidate of their choice.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, I have had an enduring relationship with the Igbo.

“Your visit is not an endorsement but it is an opportunity for you to present the blueprint of your party to us as an organization. With the point you have highlighted so far, it is my hope that you are a man of integrity. And my prayer is that God will grant your heart’s desires.”

Also speaking, Afenifere chieftains, Barrister Sola Ebiseni, Chief Gboyega Adejumo and Chief Segun Sanni, urged the Aare Onakakanfo to support Obi’s ambition for a better Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Atoloye Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and the General Secretary of OPC, Chief Babajide Tanimowo; Akingbayi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Victor Adewale, and OPU Publicity Secretary and Coordinator of OPU African Union (AU), Chief Segun Ogunpitan, Asoju Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land and Publicity Secretary of OPC chief Yinka Oguntimehin also spoke at the event.

They disclosed further that the representatives of the various organizations under Aare Adams would meet the leadership of the various organizations, convene the outcome of the meeting to the highest decision-making organ of the organizations and get back to Obi in due time.

Other members of the Afenifere, Aare Onakakanfo Chief-In- Council and stalwarts present at the meeting include: the Gbonka Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gboyega Adejumo; Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Babajide Tanimowo; Asoju Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin; Akingbayi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Victor Adewale; Barejiro Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Dauda Asikolaiye; Chief Oyerinde Otepola, Afenifere chieftain, Chief Sola Ebiseni; Basorun Segun Sanni, among others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE