Ishola Michael – Gombe

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he is one hundred per cent with all the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates including the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu for the forthcoming 2023 general election and is supporting them all.

Buhari who was speaking at the launch of the presidential campaign of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Gombe state on Monday at the Pantami Stadium, assured that he will give all his support to the candidates of the APC at all levels.

The President who spoke through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, dismissed all the rumours going around that he does not support some of the APC candidates, saying that there is no such thing.

He also added that observing the kind of projects that his government has laid out in Gombe state has confirmed the support of the people of the state and asked for their favour to

On his own, the Presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday led other APC chieftains to Gombe State in continuation of his campaign tour of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reassuring Nigerians that the APC will make Nigeria better.

Bola Tinubu promised to ensure that Gombe state becomes a business hub of the North-East subregion considering the available natural resources that abound in the state.

Tinubu said that under his watch the people of Gombe and Bauchi states will benefit from oil exploration for development having been blessed with oil.

The APC presidential candidate stressed that having begun the oil exploration as flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari last year, his administration will build on what has been started in order to improve economic growth and boost employment opportunities.





He added that oil exploration in Gombe and Bauchi States will further open up the North-East subregion in terms of economic development and job opportunities which will in turn boost revenue generation of the country.

Tinubu said that it is only when economic activities are boosted will the myriad of challenges facing the country now be tackled, he thereby appealed to the people of Gombe State to ensure that they voted for the APC in both elections.

He then commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for what he described as the tremendous development of the state saying that because of what he has done, he deserves to be reelected.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the gubernatorial candidate of the APC declared that he is proud that he did not embarrass the people of his state because he has done a lot of development work in the state that he is proud of.

He also said that the projects he laid out will be the basis for him to become the Governor again in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Inuwa added that the people of Gombe state have promised to vote for Bola Tinubu as the next president, with him as Governor and other APC candidates.

The governor said that even as the election line has been drawn in the state, he has confidence that he will win his reelection without much opposition because the people of Gombe are with him.

On that, he announced to the people of the state that if they elect Bola Tinubu as president, he will continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari left off to take the country to the next level.

He used the opportunity to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the important works he has done in the state and the North East as a whole and then appealed to the people of the state to vote for APC at all levels.

In his speech, the deputy presidential candidate of the APC party, Alhaji Kasim Shettima, assured the people of Gombe that the APC will keep their trust and will do its best to overcome the existing problems as long as it is given another chance.

He announced to the people of the Northeast that as long as they want the oil project that was found in Gombe and Bauchi States to be confirmed, then they should vote for APC again because they are the ones who know how to start the oil resources exploration.

Highlights of the rally was the conspicuous absence of the former Governor of the state, Muhammad Danjuma Goje who is currently the Senator representing Gombe North at the Senate.

