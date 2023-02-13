Suspected gunmen razed Oguta High Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The hoodlums were said to have stormed the premises of the High Court around 11:30 pm on Sunday and set the facilities on fire.

Tribune Online gathered that the high court is located inside the Local Government headquarters.

A source who pleaded anonymity said that the magistrate’s court registry, appeal court record office, file room, secretary to the high court judge’s office, office of the high court bailiff, the chamber of the high court judge were burnt.

The source made it known that the “magistrate court registry, appeal court record office, file room, secretary to the high court judge’s office, office of the high court bailiff were burnt while the chamber of high court judge was partly razed. The whole block has cracked and no reasonable human being will near the facility.”

Reacting to the incident, the Sole Administrator of the Oguta LGA, Mr.Ofili Ijioma, said that the arson had been reported to security agents.

He assured that the investigation would unravel the faces of the attackers.

The attack is barely ten days after the judge in charge of Ejemekwuru customary court, Nnaemeka Ugboma, was murdered while presiding over a court session.

The Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, did not confirm the incident but said he was still awaiting information from the area.

Similarly, gunmen also attacked the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbaku, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Mr.Charles Oke.

A source from the community said that Oke was shot at his country home at the weekend at about 9 pm by the gunmen, who were said to have gained access into his compound while he was swaying.





The source:” the PDP chairman was shot in his house by gunmen who were waiting for him in his compound. He was returning home when the gunmen already waiting for him in his compound, attacked him.

According to the source, the ward chairman immediately raised the alarm and tried running into his house, but he was shot in one of his legs.

The attackers, after shooting him, jumped the fence and ran away while Oke, who sustained a bullet wound, was rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

The spokesperson for the police, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident but said that the police were already on top of the situation.