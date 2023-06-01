The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his party on Thursday, tendered INEC form EC8A from six states to advance their petition challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The presiding Justice of the five-member panel of Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted the INEC form EC8A from 23 local government areas of Benue state and were marked exhibit PC (1-23).

For Rivers state, the court admitted INEC form EC8A from 15 Local Government areas out of the 23 local governments Areas of the state and was marked PD (1-15)

Counsel for Obi and his party, Chief Emeka Okpoko, (SAN) who handled Thursday’s proceedings on behalf of the lead counsel, Awa Kalu (SAN) tendered INEC form EC8A for 23 local government areas of Niger state, which the court admitted in evidence and were marked as exhibit PE (1-23).

The petitioners also tendered INEC form EC8A from Osun state which challenged the election of 20 local government areas of the state, which were admitted and marked as exhibits PF (1-20).

Also for Ekiti state, the court admitted in evidence, INEC form EC8A from 16 local governments of Ekiti state and marked them as exhibit PG (1-16).

The court admitted all the documents tendered by the petitioners, despite objections to the admissibility raised by INEC, Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and the APC, who are first to fourth respondents in the petition.

The respondents informed the court that they give reasons for their objection to the admissibility of the documents at the address stage.

While tendering other documents, which the court noted was not properly arranged, the court admonished Obi’s lawyer to put their house in order and to arrange the documents in sequential order to save the time the court.

Further hearing in the petition continues on Friday.

