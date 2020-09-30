PENCOM: Senators adamant in rejection of DG nominee

At the end of a meeting held on Tuesday night in Abuja, Senators from Northcentral, south-east and south-west vowed to reject the nomination of Aishat Umar from Southeast.

Citing provisions of the PENCOM Act, they noted that Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, the former DG from the south-east should be replaced by somebody from the zone.

They recalled that when Alhaji M.K. Hamman from Gombe, the same Northeast was in the saddle he spent his mandatory two-term of eight years.

Aishat Umar isn’t even fit to assume the office of DG having spent eight years as Director in PENCOM and she is due to go. Besides, she knows nothing about core regulation as she has been facility personnel.

What President Buhari with the connivance of Senate President is about to do is a flagrant violation of the Constitution. They want to set this country on fire by promoting sectional interest.

You can imagine the Senate President telling us that “I interpret the law here! That was what he told Senator Abaribe when he raised a point of order. ”

The source further disclosed that the south-east caucus will meet tonight (Wednesday) to take a position.

The south-west caucus will meet during the week again.

At the Tuesday meeting which cuts across party divides, the lawmakers expressed disappointment over the shabby treatment given Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu who had since taken up an appointment as Executive Director at African Development Bank.

They alleged that Hajiya Umar’s nomination is being promoted by certain APC leaders who see her as capable of meeting their expectations of a pliable DG in PENCOM ahead of 2023 elections.

“They already see PENCOM fund coming handy for them in the next general elections. Unfortunately for them, their candidate isn’t a core regulator. ”

