Pelican Valley appoints new director of operations

Pelican Valley Nigeria Ltd, the promoter Pelican Valley Estate and Pelican Brief, has announced the appointment of a young and vibrant professional, Mr Ifeoluwa Daniel, as its Director of Operations.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pelican Valley Nig Ltd, Dr. Babatunde Adeyemo, announced the appointment to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday.

“We are glad to announce the newest Director of Operations for Pelican Valley Nigeria Ltd. I will say it is a product of circumstance and a good omen for the company, our existing clients and prospective ones.

“We believe in people learning on the job which made us to bring in the former director of operations to learn on the job but here we are today and the business has grown to a level where we now have the need to search for a round peg to fit into our round hole.

“Mr Ifeoluwa Daniel who is our newest Director of Operations is a round peg in a round hole. He is an experienced realtor, he has worked for notable real estate companies in Nigeria. Besides, Ife is a town planner, a thorough bred town planner and we need that experience more in all our estates and to crown it all, he knows about surveying and has coordinated many surveying activities before joining us. Our parts crossed sometimes ago when we met and since then, I have had my eyes set on him and he too has been looking at us from a far and has been dreaming of joining us.

“Definitely, having Ife is a plus to us and he will provide answers bothering clients but also questions bothering Pelican Valley Nigeria Ltd as whole because he is an experienced hand. And it also important to make it known here that despite the abrupt manner of disengagement of our outgoing Director of Operations, Mr. Somide Samuel Olumuyiwa, who studied applied Chemistry at Uthman Danfodio University, we wish him success in his subsequent endeavours,” he said.

Mr Daniel, an indigene of Ogun State, was born September 3rd, 1992. He is an independent real estate consultant, administration member, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN, Ogun State (2021) and technical assistant, Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, Oke Mosan, Ogun State during his one year mandatory NYSC primary assignment (2017 – 2018).

He attended the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago – Iwoye, Ogun State for his B.Sc (Hons) Geography (2016), University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State for Masters in Urban and Regional Planning (inview) and Abeokuta Grammar School, Abeokuta for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (2009).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE