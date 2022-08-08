Ikole-Ekiti rejects naming of proposed LCDA as Oreniwa

The people of Ikole-Ekiti in Ikole local government area of Ekiti state have rejected the proposed creation of Oreniwa Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in the area by the state government.

The community noted that the moves by the state government, under the leadership of Dr Kayode Fayemi, to create the Oreniwa LCDA from the present Ikole would be resisted with all legal means, calling on the governor not to trigger communal crisis with the action.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Elekole-in-Council led by the Olotin, who is the second in command to the Elekole of Ikole, Chief Oluwasayo Okunola; the Asolo of Ikole, Chief Olu Ogunsakin and the Eleese of Ikole, Chief Ezekiel Olanipekun, noted that they would only accept a LCDA with the community’s name such as Ikole South or West.

They explained that 0n August 5, a protest letter was submitted to the governor, the state’s Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, among other stakeholders in the state, adding, “ the proposed LCDA as Oreniwa would be seen as precariously packaged provocations and fanning the embers of war against the hitherto coexisting people of Ikole-Ekiti who have been living peacefully with its neighbours for more than 100 years.”

Okunola insisted that any attempt to force the Oreniwa name on the council would be fully resisted with all the naturally endowed resources within their disposal and jurisdiction which also include seeking redress in court.

He explained that until 1928, all the seven communities involved in the proposed Oreniwa LCDA were in their old Apole settlements, “before they were invited and moved to their present sites by the then Elekole of Ikole-Ekiti, the late Oba Atewogboye Adeleye 1, who graciously gave residency right to them with the aim of building a metropolitan city for rapid development.”

The Elekole-in-Council affirmed that the land where the present lkoyi and Ootunja are located were donated to them by Ilotin and Omodowa. Likewise, the land where the present Asin, Usin, Isaba, Ilamo and Igbonna communities are located were donated by Asolo Dynasty of Ikole.

He said, “All these communities have exhausted the land donated to them by the late monarch, they have since been buying land for their continuous expansion from the indigenes of Ikole Ekiti.

“To worsen the symbolic scenario, we have our notable basic citadel of learning such as Ansa-ur-Deen High School founded in 1959, St. Mary’s Girls Secondary School established in 1962, Holy Apostolic High School established in 1980 and Local Authority (L.A.) West Primary School all existing in the land of Ikole-Ekiti community now to be in the proposed ‘Oreniwa LCDA’

“In addition to this, our cultural heritage such as Ujuju, a salient and spiritual site where a new Oba Elekole used to be crowned is located in Ulara, Ikole-Ekiti.

“All these legendary educational institutions and cultural heritage would now be in the proposed ‘Oreniwa’ . We suggested that such LCDA should be named “Ikole South, West, Ikole North-West as exemplified in most cities with multiple local government areas in the country.”

The community appealed to Governor Fayemi to use his office to address and correct the situation for him to be remembered for good after his tenure ends in October.

They also urged the governor not to see their present position as an opposition to his administration or given any political misrepresentation, saying, “ it is a fight for a non negotiable inalienable rights that would guarantee the fervently functional freedom for the social-economic and political development of their people both for now and future generations.”

