PEFTI: Why we are different from others —Wale Adenuga

Mr Wale Adenuga, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) and proprietor of Pencils Films & Television Institute (PEFTI), has separated his outfit from the many others anywhere in the industry for its recognised role as an academic institution that gives its graduates a diploma certificate.

Unlike other such acting schools in Nigeria, PEFTI only admits students who apply to study at the institute through Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Making the declaration at the opening of its Ibadan branch of the Institute, Adenuga said requests and calls from many stakeholders informed the decision to come to Ibadan. Besides, the several ‘firsts’ that the city is known for also formed part of the reasons they have set up office in Ibadan.

“Ibadan is very strategic to Nigeria’s movie industry because the first set of practitioners began in Ibadan way back 40/50s. Don’t forget that the first university, television station and college hospital all started from Ibadan.

“As regards competition, which we are aware is tough in Ibadan, PEFTI is very different from the rest because we are licensed by the Federal Ministry of Education to practice and our diploma certificate is enough to make the owner start working on his/her own without looking for a job. We are not only into film production, but we also offer courses in music technology and theatre, among others.

“Be as it may, you can’t even be admitted into PEFTI if you don’t register with JAMB. So, ours is not a one-man show. We have federal government’s backing. We are registered as a monotech institution and we have no competitors yet. But then, Ibadan even deserves to have 3-5 of such institutes because of its population and we are here to fill the vacuum,” he told Saturday Tribune.

The Ibadan school, at Oremeji, Mokola area, will start holding classes on April 1.

