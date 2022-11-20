PDP to Nigerians: Blame APC for Nigeria’s economic woes

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has maintained that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for all the socio-economic woes bedevilling the country.

Ayu stated this after the installation of former governorship candidate of PDP in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede as Balogun of the Cathedral Church of Saint David Ijomu Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The PDP chairman blamed the ruling APC for destroying the economy of the citizens and bringing untold hardship to the people, saying the only way out of the present predicament is to vote out APC in the forthcoming general elections.

Represented by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Sam Anyanwun, Ayu said life has become unbearable since 2015 when the ruling APC assumed the leadership of the country and maintained things will become better while more development will be witnessed if PDP is returned to power inn2023.

He said: “Nigerians are suffering. The price of a bag of rice is more than the minimum wage of workers. When PDP was ruling, things were cheap. University students have stayed at home for almost a year under the leadership of APC government.”

He said for Nigerians to live a meaningful life, they should vote for PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar and other candidates of the party.

“Atiku is the only pan-Nigeria candidate. Others are regional candidates. It is obvious from the performance of APC led government that Atiku will win. APC is camping for PDP. APC is dead. Atiku is the most experience in the country. The ticket of Atiku-Okowa is the best for the country.”

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ondo, and Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Revd Simeon Borokini, charged Christians to take over the leadership of the country and live by God’s standard.

On next year’s general elections, Borokini said Nigerians need a Christian that is ready to say the truth and face the consequences for the betterment of the nation.

According to him “As we move towards the election, what Nigerians need is a Christian as a leader that will perform his responsibility as it is expected of him. Those of us that carry the banner of christ to every sector of the economy should let christ reflects in our responsibility. You should go out to say the truth and be ready to face the consequences. Because we need men and women who can say the truth with boldness.”

Borokini congratulated the newly installed chiefs particularly, Jegede, who he said was ordained with the chieftaincy title due to his immense contribution to the development of the church.

Jegede was installed along with 10 other chiefs including Johnson Fatukasi (Osi ljo Okunrin), Prince John Adeuyi (Asiwaju Ijo Okunrin), Chief (Mrs.) Rachael Falae (lya ljo), Chief (Mrs.) Victorial Alo (lyalode ljo) and Mrs. Adebola Adejoro (Otun ljo Obinrin) among others.

Admonishing the new chiefs on their stewardship, Borokini itemized three principle pillars of stewardship which include accountability, faithfulness and humility that must be present in them in discharging their duty as ambassadors of the church.

The cleric also said that it was expected of them to be faithful, loyal, trustworthy and not disobedient in all their activities towards the development and progress of the church.

While charging them to accept the new positions with all humility, the cleric said many failed to be a good follower or leader due to pride or materialistic things of life.