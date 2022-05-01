PDP suspends Anambra ward congress over inability to provide original result sheets

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it has suspended its Anambra State Ward Congress which was earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 29, 2022, to elect new state executive officers for the party in the state.

The party said the suspension was due to inability of the panel to provide original copies of result sheets for the the electoral exercise.

The Panel Chairman, Jubril Ahmad, who read the letter of the suspension/apology, before the aggrieved members of the party at state secretariat Awka said a new date for the PDP Anambra State Congress will be communicated as soon as it is decided by the national leadership.

He added that the suspension was also as a result of insecurity in the state.

He assure the supporters that the panel under his watch stands for transparency and accountability process.

“The PDP regrets the inconveniences the announced suspension of the Anambra State PDP Congress may have caused,” he said.





Receiving the letter on behalf of the party, the state administrative of the party, Prince Casmail Ajulu, called for cooperation among members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.

Suspected Cannibal Pays N500,000 For Boy’s Human Organs, Says ‘That’s My Favourite Meal, Especially The Throat’

A 57-year-old man, Aminu Baba, arrested by Zamfara State Police Command for allegedly conniving with three others to kill a nine-year-old boy and get his body parts, for which he paid N500,000, opened up on his liking for human parts as a meal, with the throat as his favorite.