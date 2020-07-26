PDP says Bini Eguae attack assassination attempt at party leader

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party has described the violence at the Eguae, the Palace of the Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare 11 in Benin city an attempt to assassinate her political leaders especially the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus who led the delegation to the Palace.

The party said that the plot to assassinate her leaders at the Eguae was also a desecration of the Palace of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare 11 as well as a reverted area of the Bini people.

National Vice chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to him in the statement which reads in part: “the unfortunate incident that took place yesterday in the course of the official visit of the Governor and members of the PDP National Campaign Council to the Palace of our Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II N’ Ogidigan, was unwarranted.

He stated that for the records while the PDP had a pre-arranged meeting at the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare N’Ogieva N’ Ogidigan having communicated the palace for the audience, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the contrary has no reason to be there.

His words: “I want to place it on record that the visit was officially communicated to the Palace and the various security agencies as PDP leaders visit that included the party’s National Chairman, members of the National working committee, Governors of Rivers, Sokoto, Delta, and of course the host Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“I want to place it on record that there was no official APC event in the Palace or anywhere in Benin that was so communicated in accordance with INEC guidelines.

“There was no official communication to the security agencies and the palace that APC was also going to have an event at the palace.

“The invasion of the Palace Gate by armed APC Youths was a well-coordinated assault by the leadership and Sponsors of Edo APC to eliminate the National leadership of the PDP and all democratically elected Governors of PDP that were expected to be with the Governor.

“This action to my mind was aimed at throwing the country into crisis. The security breach must be investigated and all those connected with it must be arrested and tried in accordance with the laws.

“The APC organised attack at the Palace is in our view a political mutiny, against constituted authority, capable of causing interstate conflict and war between Edo state and the affected states of the Governors that were marked down for elimination.

“There have been several videos in the cyberspace where these thugs have been instructed, directed and motivated to intimidate and cause chaos and mayhem in the state.

“The security agencies must swing into action to bring all those connected with the incident to book.

“Choosing the Palace to unleash their evil plans is an abomination and a total disrespect to our Royal majesty and highly respected traditional institution.

“We condemn the attack and wanton destruction of PDP members vehicles and property by these hooligans in broad daylight in the vicinity of the Palace of our revered Oba.

“I commend the leaders and members of Edo State PDP and supporters for their maturity yesterday. Who restrained themselves from retaliation in the face of unwarranted attacks and hostilities.

“I want to assure them that the party will not fold its hands and watch members attacked and killed because of their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

It would be recalled that some persons had disrupted the visit of the leadership of the opposition party to the Palace of the Oba of Benin to pay homage to the traditional institution. The clash left many injured leaving both parties trading blames.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past…Edo PDP Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)…Edo PDP Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens…Edo PDP Read Full Story