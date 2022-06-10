PDP members in Ajeromi Ifelodun reject ‘Omo-Barca’

Some members and delegates of the PDP in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government area of Lagos state have rejected the imposition of what they termed an unpopular candidate for the 2023 House of Reps race.

This is even as they revealed that one Mr Barthlomew Chima popularly referred to as Omo-Barca is the one behind recent efforts to scuttle PDP chances of winning the 2023 elections in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government in Lagos State.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the PDP had announced the conduct of House of Reps and State Assemblies primaries across the federation on the 22nd of May, 2022. The result of the primaries showed that 33 delegates voted for Hon. Rita Orji while Mr Bathlomew Chima, a recent decampee from the APC polled 0.

It was however a rude shock when on the 23rd of May, 2022, news filtered in the air that Mr Barthlomew Chima aka OmoBarca had declared himself the winner of another round of primaries against the guideline released by the NWC of the PDP for primaries to start and close on the 22nd of May,2022

Speaking with newsmen on Friday, the PDP faithfuls explained that despite efforts by Honourable Rita Orji to ensure PDP always win Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Governments elections, part of Omo-Barca’s strategies to scuttle PDP chances in the local government is through buying of all the PDP leaders from the top down to the least.

According to the PDP faithfuls, “It has now come to our notice that on the day of House of Representatives Re-run primary election in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, Omo-Barca came with a fake Delegates list that is different from the one brought from Abuja to be used for the conduct of the election.





“When the Returning officer from Abuja rejected the fictitious list, Omo-Barca attacked the Returning officer.

“It should be of note that prior to the presentation of the fake Delegates list from Omo-Barca to the Returning officer, the Returning Officer had also rejected N7million from Omo-Barca.

“Omo-Barca’s statement on that day to the returning officer was that, “Haven’t you been told from Abuja that you should declare me the winner?”

“Please, the National body of our great party, PDP should call this agent of APC called Omo-Barca in Ajeromi-Ifelodun PDP midst to order before it’s too late.

“He shouldn’t be allowed to succeed in his nefarious act against PDP in the local government because this could affect PDP in the whole of Lagos state and also reduce the chances of PDP wrestling power from APC at the National level.

“Some of our questions to Omo Barca are: Why is he afraid of free and fair primary election?; Why did he send his thugs to be attacking the delegates so that they wouldn’t be voting in their choices?;

“Why is he afraid of the same delegates list used earlier for the 22nd of May 2022 House Of Representatives primary election which he claimed to have won the election earlier?; Why is he coming with another fake delegates list different from the one he won the initial election with?

“All of these questions needs to be answered and are enough to know that he is the real APC mole in Ajeromi-Ifelodun PDP.