Tinubu’s economic blueprint reassuring — APC chieftain

Ahead next general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ayirimi Emami, has assured Nigerians that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is committed to turning around the fortunes of Nigerians.

In a statement, Chief Emami who was Deputy Director 2, Election Planning and Monitoring Committee in the 2019 APC Presidential Campaign Council, said if given the mandate, the former Lagos State Governor has capacity to reward the Nigerian electorate with dividends of democracy.

He said:”The immediate rollout of programmes by Senator Tinubu, to address challenges facing the country, such as epileptic public power supply, the need to increase investment in education and other critical sectors, if given the mandate by Nigerians next year, is very reassuring and gives greater sense of APC administration’s desire to advance people-driven governance across the country.”

While congratulating the APC standard-bearer, Chief Emami expressed the confidence that the chances of the ruling party retaining power and consolidating on its achievements, is brighter with Tinubu’s candidacy.

“The landslide victory of Senator Tinubu at the just concluded APC Presidential primary was a testament of the acceptance the APC National leader enjoys across the country and evidence of a tested politician, gifted with the tenacity to successfully actualize incontrovertible victory, amid apparent challenges.

“The resolve so far exhibited by the APC Presidential candidate to closely work with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the National Working Committee of the party, fellow aspirants in the just concluded APC Presidential primary and other stakeholders in the party explains how Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was able to lay foundation for the economic progress and all-round development being witnessed in Lagos State and the formation of APC from a coalition of political parties, prior to the 2015 elections.”