PDP holds NEC meeting amid secretariat closure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is holding its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting today at the Legacy House, the party’s presidential campaign office in Maitama, Abuja.

The meeting venue was changed from the PDP National Secretariat, which was on Monday sealed by officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, allegedly over unpaid ground rent.

The NEC meeting – one of the highest decision-making gatherings of the main opposition party – brings together the PDP National Chairman, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), current and former state governors, serving and former presidents and vice presidents, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), party leaders in the National Assembly, state chairpersons, and other key stakeholders.

Today’s gathering is expected to address urgent internal matters and strategize for future political engagements, including preparations for upcoming off-cycle elections and the 2027 general elections.

The decision to relocate the meeting to Legacy House follows the controversial sealing of the party’s national headquarters in Wadata Plaza by FCT authorities led by Minister Nyesom Wike.

The move, widely criticized by PDP leaders, has been described by the party’s acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, as a deliberate attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stifle opposition and undermine democratic processes.

“This is the height of irresponsibility from this government,” Damagum said during a briefing following a PDP caucus meeting on Monday.

“They are trying to mar democracy, and this is unacceptable. We condemn it in totality.”

The sealing of the secretariat has deepened ongoing tensions within the PDP, especially as internal conflicts continue to revolve around Wike’s influence and his feud with other key figures in the party.

Analysts suggest today’s NEC meeting could also address the party’s lingering leadership challenges and chart a course toward reconciliation and unity ahead of major political battles.

Party insiders say that in addition to political strategy, the NEC may discuss legal responses to what the PDP describes as political harassment, as well as mechanisms to strengthen internal structures and public messaging.

Despite the obstacles, party leaders insist the PDP remains resilient and committed to its role as Nigeria’s foremost opposition party.

The outcome of today’s NEC deliberations is expected to shape the direction of the PDP’s political strategy in the months ahead.

