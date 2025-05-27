Gunmen abduct three church members in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday evening abducted three members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in Ogbese, in Akure North local government Area of Ondo.

The armed men abducted the three victims while returning home from the Bible Study in Kasemola area, in Ogbese, and dragged them into the bush.

A church member disclosed to journalists that the victims were kidnapped while returning from the Bible Study in Kasemola area, in Ogbese community.

The source said, ”three of our members were kidnapped after bible study at Kasemola area, in Ogbese.”

He said the church leaders have organized prayer warriors to intercede for the release of the kidnapped church members, while, while members of the church are seeking

divine Intervention to secure their release.

He said the incident had already been reported to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.

According to a message from a member of the church, “Good morning beloved, Kindly pray along with us, three of our members were kidnapped yesterday after bible study at Kasemola inside Ogbese axis.

“We have reported the incident to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.

However, a source close to the family said the kidnappers have contacted the family of the victims, negotiating a ransom for the release of the three victims.

The source said the kidnappers have demanded a sum of N15m as ransom to secure the freedom of the three members of the Deeper Life Church.

He, however, said that the joint patrol of the police and Amotekun Corps are working together to track down the kidnappers and secure the release of the victims.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the abduction of the three church members.

Ayanlade said that police detectives are already combing the forest to secure their release.

