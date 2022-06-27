PDP gives Obasanjo 48 hours to clarify his statement on Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, to clarify his recent comments on their party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that he made a mistake in appointing him (Atiku) as his Vice President in 1999.

According to the party, if the former President fails to clarify the statements credited to him within 48 hours, the party will tell Nigerians Obasanjo really is.

Speaking in a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, also disclosed that a committee will be constituted by the party to meet with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, over the issue of Vice president.

He said the party have a way of resolving its internal crisis.

In the statement credited to the Former Nigerian leader on Atiku which was highly reported by online and conventional media, the BoT chairman remarked that he and the party (PDP) have high regard and respect for the former President.

But was quick to add, that they will be disappointed if the statement credited to him and carried in all the national dailies were true.

To this end, he said, “I wish to appeal to former President Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said. Whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Although he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who is Obasanjo.

“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps for truncating his third term agenda, in any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 Insha Allah.”

On the outcome of picking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate, he disclosed that a high-powered reconciliatory committee is soon to be constituted to meet Governor Wike and appeal to him.

“Governor Wike is a great party man who fought for the party, when the committee is constituted, in which we will also bring other contestants together, we will go and meet with Governor Wike and appeal to him even if it means kneeling down to beg him,” he stressed.

“It is our belief that in any contest, there will always be a winner and a loser and we must take whatever comes our way as the will of God who gives power to whatever he wishes at the time he wishes.

“Atiku is a great man, a man of honour and integrity who will lead Nigeria to greatness, we will bring our head down, in fact very low and respect every Nigerian as a party and that is why we are calling on party members to be united to ensure that we win the next election. We must unite among ourselves and avoid speaking against ourselves in a manner that portrays the party in a bad light.

“We lose the Ekiti election because there was no unity among party members but we have learnt our lessons, that is why prominent persons have been appointed to handle the Osun election and I can tell you that Senator Ademola Adeleke will be the next governor of Osun State.”

He said: “The PDP is kicking very well and we will rule Nigeria again and do better. We will do all within our powers to ensure victory for Atiku and Okowa come 2023 Presidential elections.”

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

PDP gives Obasanjo 48 hours to clarify his statement on Atiku

Ògògó Taiwo Hassan Spotted Fighting With A Street Boy In His Hometown

PDP gives Obasanjo 48 hours to clarify his statement on Atiku